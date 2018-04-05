Suspect in beating of man with autism also wanted in nightclub assault

A 25-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a man living with autism at the Square One bus terminal last month is also wanted in connection with another assault.

Police said a warrant was issued for Ronjot Singh Dhami after a large fight broke out both inside and outside the Rebel Nightclub on March 11 — three days before the attack on the 29-year-old man.

No further details on the fight have been released, including any possible injuries or motive for the fight.

Dhami turned himself in to police on March 26 and was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Square One attack.

It’s believed that on March 13, Dhami and two other men — Parmvir ‘Parm’ Singh Chahil, 21, and a third man who may go by the name “Jason” — punched and kicked the man as he sat at the bottom of the bus terminal stairwell, putting on roller blades.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

The unidentified victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.

Chahil is also facing one charge of aggravated assault.

