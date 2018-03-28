Bail hearing deferred for second suspect in assault of man with autism

The bail hearing for Ranjot Singh Dhami, charged in the alleged beating of a man with autism, has been deferred to Thursday.

Dhami appeared in a Brampton court on Wednesday for his scheduled bail hearing after turning himself in to police on Monday. However, his lawyer Jag Virk did not attend.

The Justice of the Peace said the lawyer should have appeared or left a message regarding his absence.

Earlier in the week Dhami’s lawyer said that while he had surrendered to police, he maintains his innocence.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued last week for Dhami and Parmvir ‘Parm’ Singh Chahil. Both face one count each of aggravated assault and both have a no-contact order with the alleged victim.

Chahil appeared in court on Tuesday and his bail decision was deferred to Wednesday afternoon.

Police have yet to identify a third male suspect, but say he may go by the name “Jason.”

Police also arrested Hardip Padda, 44, and Harmanovir Chahil, 18, both of Windsor, and charged them with accessory after the fact. The two are believed to be the mother and brother of Parmvir ‘Parm’ Singh Chahil.

The incident leading to the charges happened at the Square One bus terminal around 10:45 p.m. on March 13.

A video of the attack showed the victim sitting at the bottom of a stairwell putting on roller blades when three young men approached from behind and began to punch and kick him.

Police said the unidentified victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.

**Warning: the contents of this video may be disturbing to some viewers**