Top Stories
A woman enters Maple High School in Vaughan to cast her vote in the Canadian federal election on Oct. 19, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Trudeau abandons promise to change voting system
Toronto police investigate after a marijuana dispensary on College Street was robbed on Jan. 29, 2017. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy
Mom says pot shop put child's life in danger after shots fired during...
"Sharkwater" director and Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart. TWITTER/@teamsharkwater
Search continues for Toronto filmmaker who disappeared in Florida...
Andrew Loku was fatally shot by a police officer in July 2015. HANDOUT
Inquest set for June into fatal police shooting of Andrew Loku
York Regional Police issued an arrest warrant for Jiarui (Jerry) Tang, 21, in connection with the disappearance of Ying Chun (Annie) Li on June 12, 2016. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Man, 22, sentenced to seven years for Markham woman’s death
Eight people arrested in connection with Project High Class. Toronto police held a news conference on Feb. 1, 2017. TWITTER/Toronto Police Service
Eight arrested after a string of high-end GTA robberies
LATEST VIDEOS