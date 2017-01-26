Top Stories
File photo of the 504 King streetcar.
Car-free King Street could be considered in proposed pilot project
toronto police badge
Toronto police to release report Thursday on ways to modernize force
Mohammed Shamji and wife Elana Fric Shamji
Neurosurgeon charged in doctor wife's killing due in court
A guard tower stands at the entrance of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, also known as "Gitmo," on October 23, 2016 at the U.S. Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. GETTY IMAGES/John Moore
Trump signals changes to US interrogation, including waterboarding
Hamilton police investigate a shooting on Cannon Street near Sanford Avenue on Jan. 26, 2017. DAVE RITCHIE
One person seriously hurt in Hamilton drive-by shooting
A mural is seen on the U.S.-Mexico border wall on Jan. 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico. GETTY IMAGES/Sandy Huffaker
Trump's immigration actions mark sharp shift in US border, refugee...
LATEST VIDEOS