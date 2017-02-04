Top Stories
File photo of police lights.
Suspect sought in death of 21-year-old man
Jon Dunnill's dog April died inside his downtown condominium on April 19, 2016. CITYNEWS
Toronto man sues neighbour, animal group after his dog was allegedly...
A file photo of an Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) truck. CITYNEWS
SIU investigating after man falls from North York balcony
Slippery roads and sidewalks in Toronto as freezing rain sweeps through the area on March 24, 2016. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy.
Snow, rain, freezing rain -- it's all coming on Tuesday
A group of Muslim men pray while supporters hold up signs during an interfaith prayer and rally at John F. Kennedy Airport on Feb. 3, 2017. GETTY IMAGES/BLOOMBERG/Kholood Eid
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Volunteer translator Nour Our (L) and volunteer attorney Kat Choi (R) sit in the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport after an executive order by US President Donald Trump banned immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. Our and Choi were at the airport on Feb. 4, 2017. GETTY IMAGES/AFP/Kyle Grillot
Lawyers take up residence at Canadian airports to help people with US...
