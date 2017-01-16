Top Stories
Peel police cruiser logo. TWITTER/@PeelPoliceMedia
Mississauga teen, allegedly abducted by two men, found
View of the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico, where five people were killed during the BPM festival on Jan. 16, 2017. STR/AFP/Getty Images
2 Canadians dead, 2 injured in nightclub shooting at Mexican resort
Peter Brooks (left) is seen during his first-degree murder trial in Toronto on Oct. 13, 2016. CITYNEWS/Marianne Boucher
Senior who killed fellow nursing home resident sentenced to life in...
Peter Brooks (left) is seen during his first-degree murder trial in Toronto on Oct. 13, 2016. CITYNEWS/Marianne Boucher
Senior who killed fellow nursing home resident sentenced to life in...
Vice Chief of Defence Staff Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was relieved of his duties on Jan. 16, 2017. DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE
Canadian military's second in command temporarily relieved of his...
Toronto police are investigating a crash and shooting near Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent on Jan. 16, 2017. CITYNEWS
Man shot in the neck as nephew, 3, sits in back seat of car
LATEST VIDEOS