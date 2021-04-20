Loading articles...

Ontario reports drop of nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases day over day, hospitalizations climb

Last Updated Apr 20, 2021 at 10:16 am EDT

A person wears a mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus while walking by information about the ongoing pandemic in Kingston, Ontario on Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario is reporting 3,469 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The province reports a test positivity rate of 10 per cent, down from the a record rate of 10.5 per cent a day ago.

There were 40,596 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, down slightly from the nearly 43,000 tests completed a day ago. Testing numbers are typically down earlier in the week on Monday and Tuesday.

Locally, there are 1,074 new cases in Toronto, 775 in Peel, 406 in York Region, 256 in Durham and 197 in Ottawa.

The province reported 4,447 cases and 19 deaths on Monday.

There are now 2,360 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19 with 773 in the ICU. Both numbers are records since the start of the pandemic.

There were 90,409 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hour period.

Due to the Rogers outage on Monday, some vaccine clinics were forced to use paper-based reporting. As a result, today’s reported vaccine numbers are an underestimate of the total doses administered the previous day.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, 3,995,187 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

More to come.

