Loading articles...

Ontario pharmacies begin offering AstraZeneca vaccine today

Last Updated Apr 20, 2021 at 5:59 am EDT

Sign at a pharmacy informing people to join the waitlist to receive the AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in Markham, Ontario, Canada on April 15, 2021. NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The demand for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has reversed course in Ontario as the shot becomes available to younger residents.

People aged 40 and older are now able to start getting the shot at some 1,400 pharmacies across the province.

A spokesperson for Loblaw, which runs its own pharmacies along with Shoppers Drug Mart, tells the Toronto Star, that demand for the vaccine now exceeds the supply.

Kerry Bowman from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto tells CityNews that the change in demand could have profound effects on Ontario’s vaccine rollout.

“If there is high uptake in the cohort, coupled with increased availability in the weeks and months ahead, this could be a huge improvement for all of us,” says Bowman.

RELATED: What you need to know about getting an AstraZeneca vaccine in Ontario

The province announced the change on Sunday after federal health minister Patty Hajdu said in a new conference that it was within the provinces’ jurisdiction to change the age limits for the vaccine.

Provinces across the country had previously stuck to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) recommendation to only offer the shot to anyone 55 and over due to a small risk of a extremely rare blood clots.

While Health Canada has given the all clear for any adult to get the AstraZeneca shot, NACI has yet to alter their recommendations.

The panel has called a press conference for Tuesday afternoon to discuss their latest findings.

Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba have also dropped the age requirement to 40.

Quebec says it will be lowering the age for AstraZeneca, although it’s not clear what that age will be.

With files from the Canadian Press

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 at Dixon - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Tuesday morning! A cooler day for us today and heads up for ❄️ late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning! Cover the…
Latest Weather
Read more