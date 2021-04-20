Ontario pharmacies begin offering AstraZeneca vaccine today

The demand for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has reversed course in Ontario as the shot becomes available to younger residents.

People aged 40 and older are now able to start getting the shot at some 1,400 pharmacies across the province.

A spokesperson for Loblaw, which runs its own pharmacies along with Shoppers Drug Mart, tells the Toronto Star, that demand for the vaccine now exceeds the supply.

Kerry Bowman from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto tells CityNews that the change in demand could have profound effects on Ontario’s vaccine rollout.

“If there is high uptake in the cohort, coupled with increased availability in the weeks and months ahead, this could be a huge improvement for all of us,” says Bowman.

RELATED: What you need to know about getting an AstraZeneca vaccine in Ontario

The province announced the change on Sunday after federal health minister Patty Hajdu said in a new conference that it was within the provinces’ jurisdiction to change the age limits for the vaccine.

Provinces across the country had previously stuck to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) recommendation to only offer the shot to anyone 55 and over due to a small risk of a extremely rare blood clots.

While Health Canada has given the all clear for any adult to get the AstraZeneca shot, NACI has yet to alter their recommendations.

The panel has called a press conference for Tuesday afternoon to discuss their latest findings.

Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba have also dropped the age requirement to 40.

Quebec says it will be lowering the age for AstraZeneca, although it’s not clear what that age will be.

With files from the Canadian Press