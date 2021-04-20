Field hospital set to open at Sunnybrook Hospital

A new field hospital in Toronto is getting ready to start accepting transferred patients this week.

As the field unit at Sunnybrook Hospital prepares to open, hundreds of patients in just the past two weeks have reportedly been transferred from hot spot hospitals to free up desperately needed beds.

Sunnybrook is hoping to open 20 beds this week to help provide some much needed relief for GTA intensive care units.

Each tent set up at Sunnybrook contains eight to ten ICU beds ready to handle COVID-19 patients. In total the field hospital hopes to hold up to 100 beds.

The mobile unit has been set up in a parking lot at the site and is one of two in the province designed to help address growing capacity challenges.

The province says the temporary beds will provide increased capacity to the health system as a whole by freeing up acute and critical care capacity within hospitals.

The government says it will also help expand capacity by allowing the hospitals to transfer non-critical care patients to these general medicine beds.

GTA hospitals now overflowing with COVID patients have transferred over 550 patients to other areas of the province.

The Toronto Western Hospital and Toronto General Hospital, both part of the University Health Network (UHN), also set up large tents last week to serve as additional patient waiting areas to help reduce crowding in their emergency departments.

The number of patients flooding into GTA hospitals continues to grow with staff and resources being shuffled and patients being moved to deal with the demand.

Doctors say they are not only seeing more patients during the third wave, but many are showing up with much more severe symptoms of the virus.

According to the latest provincial numbers, there are now 2,202 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19 with 755 in the ICU. Both numbers are records since the start of the pandemic.