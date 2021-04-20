Peel Region orders workplaces with 5+ COVID-19 cases to shut down

Peel Region has announced sweeping new measures to help battle the third wave of COVID-19 in essential workplaces.

Peel Public Health has issued a order that will force any business with five or more cases of the virus in the last 14 days to temporarily shut down.

The updated Section 22 order directs those businesses to close for at least 10 days in situations where the cases in question could have “reasonably been acquired” at the workplace, or if no “obvious source of infection” can be traced outside of the workplace.

The release from Peel Public Health says the new measures are necessary to quickly stop the spread, protect the healthcare system and save lives.

The region’s chief medical officer of health says that workplace settings continue to be a key driver of the spread during the third wave of the pandemic.

“The most important thing to highlight is with the variant spread that we are seeing right now, we are seeing spread in these workplaces more widely and more quickly,” says Dr. Lawrence Loh.

Peel Public Health says a list of affected businesses will be published on their website and removed once they are able to safely reopen. The list will be published this week once the first affected businesses have been notified.

Any affected employees must self-isolate and are not allowed to work at any other workplace until they recover from the virus.

Loh says that 25 per cent of the workplace spread in Peel is a direct result of employees coming to work sick because they are afraid to take time off.

“The analysis we did earlier on this year showed that one in four cases had actually showed up symptomatic at work,” says Loh.

In the absence of legislated paid sick days, health officials in the Peel are recommending employers provide paid leave to any workers who may be impacted by the new order.

The Ontario government has faced mounting calls during the pandemic to implement paid sick leave.

The province recently reduced capacity to only 25 per cent for big box stores and limited them strictly to in-person retail for sales of groceries, household cleaning supplies, pharmacy items (including pharmaceutical, health care, and personal care items, and pet care supplies) only.