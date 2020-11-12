Loading articles...

Province to release COVID-19 projections for holiday season on Thursday

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 6:48 am EST

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and the Minister of Health Christine Elliott walk to their daily press briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, June 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The province is expected to paint a bleak picture of the COVID-19 pandemic heading into the holiday season when new modelling is released Thursday — revealing both rising case numbers and hospitalizations.

Over the past week, Ontario has reported a daily average of more than 1,200 new confirmed cases of the virus. Four of the past five days, the province broke its previous single-day record.

Adalsteinn Brown, dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health and co-chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table, said “What I think is important here though is that although cases are continuing to grow, that growth has slowed and we’re starting to see a more gentle curve there.”

On Wednesday, the province reported 1,426 cases and 15 deaths.

At Queen’s park on Thursday, we will hear the latest projections as the province navigates the second wave.

Some epidemiologists are projecting Ontario will surpass 2,000 new cases a day by early December.

The last time Ontario released modelling, at the end of October, Premier Doug Ford hinted that it would show good news — the curve going down — but that’s not what happened.

