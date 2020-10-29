Loading articles...

Ontario government expected to release new COVID-19 projections

Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 5:53 am EDT

The Ontario government is expected to release new COVID-19 projections on Thursday.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday the modelling will show the number of new daily infections moving “in the right direction.”

The figures are expected to be released this afternoon at a news conference involving several health officials, including the province’s top public health doctor.

The previous projections, released late last month, showed the province recording 1,000 new daily cases by mid-October.

Ontario passed that threshold last weekend but the numbers have since dropped.

