Ontario breaks another record high in new COVID-19 cases, Peel seeing highest uptick

A man wears a mask as he exits a Toronto Transit Commission subway station in Toronto on Thursday July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario is reporting 1426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are 468 new cases in Peel, 384 in Toronto, 180 in York Region, 63 in Durham and 62 in Hamilton.

There are 886 more resolved cases and over 36,700 tests completed.

