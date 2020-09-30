Province could see 1,000 cases per day in October: Ontario's updated COVID-19 model

On the heels of Ontario entering its second wave of COVID-19, the province has released new modelling, outlining why “following public health measures remains critical to stop the spread.”

The province said its plan has been designed to keep Ontarians safe, to ensure the health care system is prepared for the challenges coming with surges this fall, and the waves of COVID-19 and flu season.

Highlights from the modelling update:

Cases are doubling approximately every 10 to 12 days.

After cases were initially in the 20 – 39 age group, now cases are now climbing in all ages.

Forecasting suggests that the province could see 1,000 cases per day in the first half of October.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy is steady — but it is predicted that admissions will likely rise with an increase in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.

The province may see between 200 and 300 patients with COVID-19 in ICU beds per day, if cases continue to increase.

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the number of new cases, the province said it remains critical for Ontarians to continue to adhere to public health measures.

It said those health measures include:

Avoiding large gatherings.

Washing your hands regularly with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Physical distancing, and maintaining physical distancing by keeping at least two metres from others outside of your social circle

Wearing a face covering, and to wear a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge, or where it is mandatory to do so.

Staying home when you’re feeling ill or keeping your child home from school when they are sick, even with mild symptoms.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams said, “with the recent rise in cases, we limited private social gatherings and tightened public health measures for businesses and organizations to reduce the transmission in our communities.”

“We wanted to release this modelling to be open about the challenges our province faces, and the important work we all need to do to flatten the curve.”

The province said Williams and other public health experts will continue to closely monitor the “evolving situation” to advise when, and if, public health restrictions need further adjustment.

To find your closest assessment centre or pharmacy, you can visit ontario.ca/covidtest.

The province is also encouraging everyone to download the new COVID Alert app on their smart phone from the Apple and Google Play app stores.