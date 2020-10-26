Loading articles...

Week 33 of pandemic life could see more changes in province

Last Updated Oct 26, 2020 at 6:46 am EDT

A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign advising of the mandatory wearing of masks and face coverings in Montreal, Monday, September 21, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

It’s week 33 of pandemic life and it is shaping up to be a big one.

Ontario is coming off a record-high day for new COVID-19 cases, and the premier appears set to extend restrictions to other jurisdictions.

Before Thanksgiving, the messaging was clear — stay home.

Two weeks later, we are now seeing the fallout of those choices from people in the province, according to the experts.

A big spike in daily cases — with more than 1,000 reported for the first time since the pandemic started.

Officials said Ontario saw a similar jump in cases after Mother’s Day and Labour Day.

On Friday, Ford said that the experts would look at the caseload in Halton and Durham regions over the weekend to determine whether they need to roll back to a modified Stage 2 of the province’s pandemic recovery plan.

But politicians in Halton are urging the province not to lump them in with neighbouring hotspot areas, saying they aren’t seeing as many COVID-19 cases as those areas.

RELATED: Halton Region MPPs, mayors push back on modified Stage 2 plans

Toronto, Peel, York, and Ottawa have been set back to a modified Stage 2 earlier this month.

Ford is expected to announce Monday whether Halton and Durham will be joining the four regions with restrictions.

Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch told the CBC that we could see in about two weeks if those modified Stage 2 measures have paid off.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott said that the province is ready to take swift action as needed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

 

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
ALL CLEAR #WB401 west of Warden.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Good Monday morning! Definitely need to dress in extra layers this morning. Your full #Toronto GTA forecast is on 6…
Latest Weather
Read more