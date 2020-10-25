Ontario reports more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Ontario reported 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday – the highest single-day total in the province since the pandemic started was declared back in March.

It’s the second straight day the province has set a new benchmark, having reported 978 new infections on Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average has jumped to 857 from 747 just a week ago as the total number of cases in Ontario surges past 70,000.

Toronto remains the hotspot of the province with 309 cases, Peel Region is next with 289, followed by York Region with 117, and Ottawa with 80.

Durham region reported 52 new cases, up one from the previous day, while Halton saw an increase of 10 new cases to 31. The province is contemplating whether or not to move those regions into a modified Stage 2 as well, despite objections from some politicians in Halton.

Provincial health officials say they processed 38,769 tests in the last 24-hour period, raising the positivity rate up to 2.7 per cent from 2.2 per cent the day before.

Another seven deaths were recorded, bringing the provincial total up to 3,093.

The number of people hospitalized was reported at 278, however the province noted that approximately 40 hospitals did not submit data and that the total number is actually higher. Seventy-nine patients are currently in ICU with the number of those on ventilators increasing to 54.