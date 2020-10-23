Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Province to decide Monday if Halton Region will step back into Stage 2
by Alex Bloomfield
Posted Oct 23, 2020 2:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2020 at 2:37 pm EDT
With daily COVID-19 cases still rising in many Ontario municipalities, Premier Doug Ford says a decision is coming on Monday on whether tighter pandemic restrictions are coming for Halton Region.
Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region are already two weeks into a four week step back. York Region joined those areas a week later.
And with Halton Region’s case count edging higher over the past week, the premier now says the numbers there are “concerning” and he has been discussing next steps with local mayors.
Ford was asked about Durham Region as well, but he did not promise an update on Monday for that region.
Both Durham and Halton have averaged around 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 7-days.
Under modified stage 2 restrictions, indoor dining rooms, gyms, and some event venues are required to close.
Ford again declined to comment today on the threshold for hot spot regions to return to stage 3.
