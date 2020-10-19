Loading articles...

York Region rolls back to Stage 2 restrictions Monday

Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 5:56 am EDT

People wearing face masks as they wait at a train station in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections have hit a record in the Czech Republic, surpassing 2,000 cases in one day for the first time. (Sulova Katerina/CTKvia AP)

The wave-two rollback continues on Monday in the GTA.

York Region joins Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, in a modified Stage 2 lockdown.

It means you won’t be able to dine inside local restaurants, casinos, indoor gyms, and cinemas will also be closed.

RELATED: York Region reverting to modified Stage 2 as COVID-19 cases increase

The new restrictions will last at least twenty 28 days.

Premier Doug Ford hinted on Friday that Halton could be the next public health zone to step back.

But the mayor of Halton Hills, Rick Bonnette said he thinks it’s too early to talk about expanding the restrictions to his region, but it’s not off the table.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Keele in the collectors - the ramp lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Monday morning! Clouds dominate today and for most of the week. You’ll need the umbrella at times too. Full fo…
Latest Weather
Read more