York Region rolls back to Stage 2 restrictions Monday
by News Staff
Posted Oct 19, 2020 5:48 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 19, 2020 at 5:56 am EDT
People wearing face masks as they wait at a train station in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections have hit a record in the Czech Republic, surpassing 2,000 cases in one day for the first time. (Sulova Katerina/CTKvia AP)
The wave-two rollback continues on Monday in the GTA.
York Region joins
Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, in a modified Stage 2 lockdown.
It means you won’t be able to dine inside local restaurants, casinos, indoor gyms, and cinemas will also be closed.
RELATED: York Region reverting to modified Stage 2 as COVID-19 cases increase
The new restrictions will last at least twenty 28 days.
Premier Doug Ford hinted on Friday that Halton could be the next public health zone to step back.
But the mayor of Halton Hills, Rick Bonnette said he thinks it’s too early to talk about expanding the restrictions to his region, but it’s not off the table.
