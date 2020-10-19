York Region rolls back to Stage 2 restrictions Monday

The wave-two rollback continues on Monday in the GTA.

York Region joins Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, in a modified Stage 2 lockdown.

It means you won’t be able to dine inside local restaurants, casinos, indoor gyms, and cinemas will also be closed.

RELATED: York Region reverting to modified Stage 2 as COVID-19 cases increase

The new restrictions will last at least twenty 28 days.

Premier Doug Ford hinted on Friday that Halton could be the next public health zone to step back.

But the mayor of Halton Hills, Rick Bonnette said he thinks it’s too early to talk about expanding the restrictions to his region, but it’s not off the table.