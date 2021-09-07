TTC announce mandatory vaccination policy for employees as of Oct. 30

The Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) CEO says it will be mandatory for all employees to have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of October 30.

Rick Leary made the announcement on Tuesday.

Leary says getting vaccinated remains “one of the most important ways we can protect each other and our community,” calling the move a “necessary measure to protect the health of our employees.”

“From the moment an employee steps onto TTC property, it is our duty to do everything in our power to ensure their safety,” Leary said in a statement.

“The TTC’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy is the right thing to do for everyone and is an important step for us as we work together to bring this pandemic to an end.”

Leary’s comments follow a similar announcement made by the City in mid-August that mandated vaccinations for all Toronto municipal employees.

The City said at the time that its employees will be required to tell officials if they’ve been fully vaccinated by September 13. Those who choose not to do so or are not immunized by that date will be required to attend “mandatory education on the benefits of vaccination.”

Both the City and TTC said employees would be exempt from the vaccine policy if they could provide proof of a medical reason for not being immunized.

Provincial data show there were 581 new cases on Sunday, including 457 in people who have not received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or whose vaccination status isn’t known.

There were also two deaths related to the virus on Sunday.