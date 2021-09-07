Ontario releases COVID-19 numbers for last two days, both bring average down

Ontario is reporting 564 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 581 new from Labour Day.

New COVID-19 cases were not reported Monday due to the statutory holiday.

The province is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and two on Monday.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 434 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 130 are in those fully vaccinated.

On Monday, there were 457 cases in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and in fully vaccinated individuals.

There were 688 resolved cases, bringing the number of active cases down by 121 to 6,272.

A total of 17,118 tests were completed in the last 24 hours for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent.

Provincial data shows 295 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU) and 192 are in the ICU.

Of hospitalized patients, 277 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 32 are fully vaccinated.

Ontario administered just under 14,400 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours and just over 21,000 the day before.

There are 10,070,000 fully vaccinated residents in the province, representing 77 per cent of the eligible population.