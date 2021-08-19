All Toronto municipal employees must be fully vaccinated by October 30th

Those who have not been vaccinated will be required to tell the City by Sept. 13

All Toronto employees must be fully immunized with a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 30

All Toronto municipal employees — including those who work for the TTC — will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30, the City announced Thursday.

Employees will be required to tell the city if they’ve been vaccinated by Sept 13. Those who choose not to do so or are not immunized by that date will be required to attend “mandatory education on the benefits of vaccination,” the City said.

“These unvaccinated individuals will then need to provide proof of first dose no later than September 30,” the City said.

The final deadline to be fully inoculated with a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine will be Oct. 30.

The City said it will comply with its human rights obligations and will respect those employees who are entitled to an accommodation under the law.

Mayor John Tory said the decision was made in consultation with the city’s labour unions and Toronto’s chief medical officer of health.

“I encourage all of our employees who aren’t vaccinated and who are eligible to be vaccinated, not to wait. Please do the right thing now and get vaccinated,” said Tory said. “It will help better protect you, your coworkers, and your loved ones.”

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the City’s medical officer of health, says the vaccines are safe and will help protect the public.

“Establishing a workplace vaccination policy is a key action that employers, including the City, can take to keep workers, their families and our city safe as we continue living with COVID-19,” she said.

TTC CEO Richard. J. Leary said the transit operator has already taken a number of steps to keep the public and its employees safe from COVID-19.

“This is one more thing we can do for ourselves and each other to limit the spread of COVID-19,” he said in a news release.

A file from The Canadian Press was used in this report.