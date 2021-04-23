Peel expands hours at vaccine clinics, over 100,000 doses administered this week

The Region of Peel is trying to get more jabs into arms by expanding the operating hours of its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

As of May 1st, the Save Max Sports Centre location in Brampton will run from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. while the clinic at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh says the longer operating hours will allow more flexibility for people who prefer off-peak appointments or who need to book appointments before or after work.

“Optimizing our existing clinics will help increase capacity and efficiency. As we see room for improvement, we will make changes to help accelerate the number of people in Peel who can get their vaccination.”

The clinic in Caledon East will also be expanded in early May allowing for an increase of 650 appointments a day.

Eleven community vaccination sites are currently operating throughout Caledon, Brampton, and Mississauga with the help of William Osler health services and Trillium Health Partners.

A total of 144 pharmacies across the region are also offering shots to people 40 and over.

More than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered this week.

Peel Public Health says more than 423,000 doses have gone into arms to date.