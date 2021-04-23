Loading articles...

NACI recommends to lower AstraZeneca vaccine eligibility to 30+

Last Updated Apr 23, 2021 at 2:26 pm EDT

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead, Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force draws a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Winnipeg, Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends provinces administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults aged 30 years old and older.

More than 1.1 million AstraZeneca doses have been administered across the country, and there have been four reported cases of blood clots.

More details to come.

