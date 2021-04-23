NACI recommends to lower AstraZeneca vaccine eligibility to 30+

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends provinces administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults aged 30 years old and older.

More than 1.1 million AstraZeneca doses have been administered across the country, and there have been four reported cases of blood clots.

