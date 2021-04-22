Pregnant women being moved to highest risk category for vaccine eligibility: source

Pregnant women will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the province plans to move pregnancy from the at-risk category of health conditions to the highest risk category for vaccine eligibility, a source has confirmed to 680 NEWS.

The change will be effective April 23. The majority of health units are offering vaccinations to those in the highest risk and high risk categories.

A Twitter post from Chatham-Kent’s Public Health Unit also said the province had moved pregnancy to the highest risk category for health conditions identified in Phase 2 and encouraged pregnant woman to book their appointment.

Pregnancy was originally announced as part of the third tier of health condition or the “at-risk” category with vaccine eligibility estimated to be in mid-May.

One of the largest reports on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy was published Wednesday by researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and bolstered evidence that it is safe, although the authors did say more comprehensive research is needed.

The preliminary results are based on reports from over 35,000 U.S. women who received either the Moderna or Pfizer shots while pregnant.

Their rates of miscarriage, premature births and other complications were comparable to those observed in published reports on pregnant women before the pandemic.