Ontario to announce decision on Toronto, Peel lockdown measures today

The Ford government is expected to announce today whether GTA COVID-19 hot spots regions will move out of stay-at home orders next week.

Ontario’s health minister, Christine Elliott said on Thursday that a decision would be coming Friday afternoon following a cabinet meeting in the morning.

The plan was to move Toronto, Peel, and York back into the colour-coded pandemic framework on Feb. 22 as part of the provinces gradual reopening.

But health officials in Toronto and Peel have asked for the reopening to be delayed another two weeks, and then reassess the situation on March 9.

Toronto’s top doctor Eileen de Villa announced she had written to provincial health officials and asked that the city’s lockdown and stay-at-home measures be extended.

“The variants of concern mean we face a deceptively dangerous situation,” said de Villa. “Right now, the case count numbers don’t look so bad. They don’t sound bad. But today’s variant count is the tip of an iceberg.”

I've never been more concerned about the threat of #COVID19 in TO. I'd love to say we're ready to reopen, but today it's better to delay until the time is right. Let's keep doing all we can to protect our city so we can get back to brighter days sooner: https://t.co/hLb9AhwiIp — Dr. Eileen de Villa (@epdevilla) February 17, 2021

John Tory confirmed on Thursday that he stands behind de Villa and believes the current restrictions should remain in place.

“I think most people, given the choice of locking down again in a month or taking a little more time now to do this carefully with great caution, they would take the caution,” said Tory.

According to numbers from Toronto Public Health, as of Feb. 17, there are a total of 57 confirmed variant cases in the city. That makes an increase of over 20 cases in the last week.

Peel’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, has said he supports the reopening of schools but any further economic reopening is risky a move.

Loh says if the province does move Peel back into the framework, it must bolster protections for workers.

Premier Doug Ford has suggested that Toronto and Peel Region’s request to remain under a stay-at-home order would be granted.

Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s medial officer of health, has asked that his region be place into the ‘Red-Zone‘ of the provincial framework.

The latest provincial numbers confirm 348 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK and ten cases of the B 1.351 variant first detected in South Africa. That makes 10 additional B.1.1.7 variant cases and four B 1.351 variants compared to a day ago.

The latest provincial modelling data released last week suggested that the UK variant (B.1.1.7) will soon become the dominant strain of the virus in the province.