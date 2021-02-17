Relaxing restrictions: Why Peel Region might not be ready to ease public health measures

With pandemic restrictions and some public health measures loosened across 27 public health units, all eyes are now on the remaining four as Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, and North Bay Parry Sound will remain under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.

As Toronto, Peel, and York Regions continue to represent a significant portion of Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case counts, it might be worth examining in what state these public health units are currently in.

Though new infections continue to fluctuate, in large part due to Toronto Public Health’s (TPH) migration to Ontario’s portal, optimism lies in the province’s ability to curb the spread of the virus even as new variants remain a cause for concern.

Variants of concern (VOC) in Ontario (as of Wednesday, Feb. 17):

B.1.1.7 variant (UK): 338 (+29)

B.1. 351 variant (Sout Africa): 6 (-3)

P1 variant (Brazil): 1 (+0)

Across these three COVID-19 hotspots, according to data collected courtesy of #How’sMyFlattening, case incidence per 100,000 people is down in the last week though, perhaps surprisingly, it’s Toronto currently reporting the lowest (8.94), followed by York Region (10.48), and Peel (13.48).

Percent positivity is also down but its Peel Region Public Health (6.57 percent) reporting the highest current number followed by Toronto (5.2 percent) and York (4.69 percent).

The community risk level is currently listed as “High” in Peel and York Regions with Toronto Public Health considered “Medium.”

Here is how the current hotspots compare to other regions across the GTA – including Halton, Durham, and Hamilton; three public health units that recently moved to the province’s “Red-Control” zone which means businesses can now operate under specific capacity.

Though unclear at the moment, the GTA hotspots are poised to exit a stay-at-home order and return to the province’s colour-coded public health restriction framework on Feb. 22 – and the timing has given rise to concern from local health officials.

Variants of concern have grown in Peel Region recently, from only five cases to 45 reported in the past week.

As of Wednesday, there are at least 40 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant and five cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant

Dr. Lawrence Loh, medical officer of health for Peel Region, has said he supports reopening schools but further economic reopening is risky.

“Anything beyond schools at this point in time, I really think we need to take a very close look at,” Loh said.

On Wednesday, Loh said the provincial government should ultimately “reassess” before making a decision to send Peel Region back to the province’s colour-coded framework.

“Holding the status quo for one incubation period, 14 days, will allow us to better see where the variant trends go and review any impact that school reopening might have on community contacts and transmission,” the medical officer of health said.

The driving force behind positive infections across Peel Region is out of Brampton, with the City making up just over 60 percent of COVID-19 cases in the public health unit.

Trends are improving but the reopening of some businesses, and/or relaxing the current restrictions could lead to another increase in infection, Loh says.

“We know that as the variants are here and being detected in alarming frequency, we really do need to also reconsider the whole context and picture has changed as well,” he said.

Loh added that some other sectors may not have the same safety precautions in place, and the new variants may be spreading in different ways, meaning the current provincial framework might not be best suited to controlling the pandemic now.

On Wednesday, The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) said the number of new weekly cases around the world since the beginning of the year has dropped by half.

He says the concern is that the good news will bring complacency.

Meanwhile, cases have dropped by 64 percent across the country compared to just over a month ago.

There are now COVID-19 variants present in all ten provinces.

As the cases drop in Ontario, instances of the more transmissible strains are now being identified in 15 public health units.

Approximately seven percent of all positive COVID-19 cases in Ontario are variants of the virus.

That’s according to top health officials after Public Health Ontario began screening all positive swabs for a common mutation this month.

Science advisors to the provincial government have said the new variants are poised to take prevalence in Ontario and could lead to the third wave of infections without strict control measures in place.

Doctor Barbara Yaffe, associate medical officer of health for Ontario, echoed the sentiments from WHO, saying people shouldn’t let their guards down as restrictions loosen in most regions this week.

With files from The Canadian Press