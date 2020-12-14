Ontario reports increase in COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,940 new cases of COVID-19 and nearly 57,100 tests completed on Monday.

This is an increase from the 1,677 new cases reported on Sunday and the highest since the province reported a record 1,983 cases on Thursday.

Completed tests drop for the second straight day and the province’s test positivity rate is 4.6 per cent.

The rolling seven day average now sits at 1,841, down from 1,872 on Friday.

There are 1,535 more resolved cases.

The province is also reporting 23 new deaths.

Of the new deaths, 11 come from residents of long-term care homes. Homes in the province are reporting 79 new cases from residents and and 15 from staff.

There is now a total of 136,631 confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic with 3,916 deaths. Of the confirmed cases 16,283 are active and 116,432 have been resolved.

Among active cases, 857 people are currently in the hospital. Among the hospitalized, 244 are in the ICU and 149 are on ventilators. The number of ICU patients is down nine from a day ago.

Hospitalizations are up 132 since one week ago.

More than half of new cases come from people under the age of 40 with the 20-39 age group responsible for the most.

Locally, there are 544 new cases in Toronto, 390 in Peel, 191 in York Region, 134 in Hamilton and 114 in Windsor-Essex County.

More details to come.