York Region enters 28-day provincial lockdown

York Region has entered the province’s ‘Grey-Lockdown’ zone of public health restrictions.

The new measures are effective as of 12:01 a.m. Monday and will be in place for at least 28 days, until Jan. 11.

Lockdown measures include no indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household, and a limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings of 10 people.

Indoor and outdoor dining is also prohibited while retail is open for curbside pick-up or delivery only, with few exceptions.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, other retailers selling groceries, beer and wine and liquor stores, pharmacies, safety supply stores, and pet supply stores permitted to be open for in-person shopping

50% capacity limits where in-person shopping is permitted

Outdoor markets, including farmer’s markets and holiday markets, permitted with restrictions

Retail outlets in malls permitted to be open for pick-up or delivery (in-person retail shopping not permitted)

Access to shopping malls for limited purposes, including access to businesses and organizations, permitted to be open (for example, pharmacy, dentist); food court open for takeaway; malls may also establish designated pick-up points inside or adjacent to the mall

All personal care services, casinos, indoor cinemas, performing art facilities and amusement parks in the region will be closed.

Some malls and stores in York region extended their hours on Sunday evening before being forced to close their doors the following day.

On Friday, the province also moved Windsor-Essex into the ‘Grey-Lockdown’ zone.

“Moving a region into Grey-Lockdown is not an easy decision, but it is one we needed to make in order to help stop the spread of the virus and safeguard the key services we rely on,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As we enter the holiday season and as the province prepares to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, it remains crucial for all Ontarians to continue adhering to public health advice and workplace safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus and keep each other safe.”

The province also announced Middlesex-London Health Unit, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health will be moved to the province’s ‘Red-Control‘ zone.

Toronto and Peel Region are currently under lockdown until at least Dec. 21.