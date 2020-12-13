Loading articles...

Ontario reports 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 16 new deaths

Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 10:51 am EST

Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Ontario reported 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 1,873 cases reported on Saturday.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (456), followed by Peel Region (356), and York Region (143).

Sixteen more deaths were also reported on Sunday.

Nearly 58,200 tests were completed, the government said.

The province’s number of recoveries now stands at 120,028.

 

 

 

