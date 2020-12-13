Ontario reports 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 16 new deaths

Ontario reported 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 1,873 cases reported on Saturday.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (456), followed by Peel Region (356), and York Region (143).

Sixteen more deaths were also reported on Sunday.

Nearly 58,200 tests were completed, the government said.

The province’s number of recoveries now stands at 120,028.

