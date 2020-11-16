Public health measures are making an impact, Toronto's top doctor says

As the City of Toronto continues its fight against the spread of COVID-19, its top doctor provided an update on the impact that stricter public health measures are having across the city.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa noted that modified stage 2 restrictions, put into place on Oct. 10, have already had some positive affects on COVID-19 case rates within the city.

She says that following the implementation of the restrictions, certain neighbourhoods with a high density of bars and restaurants saw case rates drop.

The Niagara neighbourhood in the city’s west-end had a case rate of 164 per 100,000 prior to new restrictions. On November 7, the two-week rate for that neighbourhood dropped 129 cases to 35 per 100,000.

Toronto Public Health has partnered with York University to further study how health measures have impacted the average number of contacts between people. The results yielding that these numbers have dropped since the modified stage 2 restrictions were put into effect.

Researchers say that the average number of daily contacts per person has been reduced from seven to less than five. If these numbers continue they have the potential to begin to lower COVID-19 case counts.

Last week Dr. de Villa issued an order to strengthen COVID-19 protections for the city under the provinces Reopening Ontario Act and the city’s enforcement team has continued to be proactive.

This enforcement teams inspected around 80 bars and restaurants in the city’s Entertainment District over the weekend. Five charges were laid for non-compliance to indoor dining rules.

Officers responded to 25 complaints related to large gatherings including a birthday party in a commerical storage unit in Etobicoke. 31 tickets were issued at the city beaches for gatherings and officers had to extinguish 30 bonfires.

Health officials continue to recommend that people only leave their homes for essential reason such as work, school and exercise.

As of Monday there have been 35,130 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto since the onset of the pandemic. 29,079 people have recovered.

There are currently 176 people hospitalized in the city. 1,464 people have died in Toronto of COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began.