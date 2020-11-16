Toronto sees more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 while province reports increase in daily case count

Ontario is reporting 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 10 deaths.

Compared to the day before, Monday’s daily case count is a 19.2 per cent increase, but a 65.5 per cent decline in deaths.

On Sunday, the province saw 1,248 cases of the virus and 29 deaths.

Nearly 33,400 tests were completed.

992 cases have been resolved, 6.6 per cent less compared to Sunday’s resolved cases.

There are 508 new cases in Toronto being reported on Monday, an increase in cases compared to Sunday, when there were 364. Public Health Ontario said because of a technical error, approximately 40 case records from Toronto Public Health on November 14 remain unreported, which means there is an underestimation of the daily counts for Monday.

Peel region is also seeing an increase compared to the day before with 392 new cases, up from 308. York region also sees more cases on Monday with 170, compared to Sunday’s 125, Hamilton saw an additional four new cases with 35 reported, and Waterloo has jumped from 48 new cases on Sunday to 67 on Monday.

RELATED: More Ontario regions classified as ‘Red Zones’ after province lowers thresholds

Ottawa saw a decline in the number of cases reported on Monday with 62, compared to 51 on Sunday, Durham dropped from the 62 cases reported the day before to 45 cases on Monday, Windsor-Essex saw a decline from 23 to 14, Middlesex-London dropped from 29 to five, and Halton saw eight less cases with 46.

There are 106 new cases reported in Ontario schools. 63 of those cases are linked to students, 14 related to staff, and 29 not identified.

You can find which schools are reporting cases on the province’s website, when it is updated daily at 10:30 a.m.

There is a total of 95,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario reported to date.