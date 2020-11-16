Motion approved for province to publicly release confidential advice from Chief Medical Officers

In a move that City officials hope translates to an increase in transparency, the Toronto Board of Health unanimously approved a motion calling on the Ford government to publicly release the advice that the Ontario Cabinet and Chief Medical Officer of Health receive from the provincial COVID-19 advisory tables.

Toronto councilor, Joe Cressy, provided some insight to the decision on Monday morning.

“In a public health emergency, complete transparency is required. Any advice that governments receive that shapes the COVID-19 response should be publicly available. That’s how you maintain public trust and ensure accountability,” Cressy said. “The Board of Health also unanimously reaffirmed our full support of Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Eileen de Villa, and the continued use of any additional measures necessary to control the resurgence of COVID-19 in our city.”

Cressy said Toronto’s Board of Health is also calling on the federal and provincial government’s to increase its support and provide additional funding to those disproportionately affected by the virus and pandemic.

This includes paid sick leave for workers, financial support for businesses and employees, mobile testing options and support for liaison community teams.

RELATED: As Toronto reports over 500 COVID-19 cases, de Villa cautions against virus being normalized

“Looking ahead, the Board discussed the city of Toronto’s new COVID-19 Immunization Task Force and plan a future vaccine rollout, and prioritizing access for vulnerable individuals and communities. All of this hard work ensures that when a COVID vaccine comes, we’ll be ready.”

The Ford government faced criticism following reports that the provincial government ignored medical advice from health experts prior to releasing the colour-coded framework. The premier has since refuted those claims.

Toronto reported over 500 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, including 392 in Peel Region and 170 in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 33,351 tests since the last daily report.