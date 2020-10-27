Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto councillor calling on province to cap food service fees
by News Staff
Posted Oct 27, 2020 6:21 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 27, 2020 at 6:36 am EDT
Food delivery apps Uber Eats, Foodora and Skip The Dishes.
Struggling restaurants may soon be getting a break when it comes to paying out delivery service fees, thanks to a motion set to be tabled Tuesday at Toronto City Hall.
With dining in off the table in Toronto,
, the roughly 30 per cent service fee that some food delivery apps require is too high a price for many restaurants now. due to modified Stage 2 restrictions
RELATED: Ford threatens to ‘put down the hammer’ on third-party food deliver companies over rates
In an effort to provide much-needed support for restauranteurs, Councillor Michael Ford is set to bring forward a motion Tuesday calling on the province to temporarily cap service fees, and the motion has the mayor’s support.
The City does not have the authority to regulate food delivery services or cap the fees that they charge, and food is not the only industry the city wants to help.
RELATED: Don’t stress the takeout or delivery when it comes to getting COVID-19
Also on council’s agenda — the Economic and Community development committee is calling on Ottawa to develop a permanent “Canadian live music fund” to stimulate event activity, while ensuring the future viability and success of the country’s live-music sector.
{* loginWidget *}