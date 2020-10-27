Toronto councillor calling on province to cap food service fees

Struggling restaurants may soon be getting a break when it comes to paying out delivery service fees, thanks to a motion set to be tabled Tuesday at Toronto City Hall.

With dining in off the table in Toronto, due to modified Stage 2 restrictions, the roughly 30 per cent service fee that some food delivery apps require is too high a price for many restaurants now.

In an effort to provide much-needed support for restauranteurs, Councillor Michael Ford is set to bring forward a motion Tuesday calling on the province to temporarily cap service fees, and the motion has the mayor’s support.

The City does not have the authority to regulate food delivery services or cap the fees that they charge, and food is not the only industry the city wants to help.

Also on council’s agenda — the Economic and Community development committee is calling on Ottawa to develop a permanent “Canadian live music fund” to stimulate event activity, while ensuring the future viability and success of the country’s live-music sector.