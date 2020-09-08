Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Don't stress the takeout or delivery when it comes to getting COVID-19
by Catherine Jette
Posted Sep 8, 2020 6:08 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 6:09 am EDT
A team of experts on food contamination says it is highly unlikely that food is a source of CVOID-19 transmission.
The “International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods” says to date there has not been any evidence that food, food packaging or food handling is a source or important transmission route for the virus.
The group says it’s still prudent to emphasize good food hygiene practices.
Their finding mirrors earlier reporting from the u-s food and drug administration that there is no real risk of getting the virus that causes COVID-19 from food or food packaging.