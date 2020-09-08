Loading articles...

Don't stress the takeout or delivery when it comes to getting COVID-19

Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 6:09 am EDT

Monty Noyes, a retired photographer who is supplementing his Canadian pension income by working for the food delivery service Skip The Dishes, loads his delivery bag into his car in Winnipeg. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Noyes is enjoying the flexibility and stress-free working environment. Seniors are increasingly deciding to keep working after retiring in part because people are living longer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A team of experts on food contamination says it is highly unlikely that food is a source of CVOID-19 transmission.

The “International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods” says to date there has not been any evidence that food, food packaging or food handling is a source or important transmission route for the virus.

The group says it’s still prudent to emphasize good food hygiene practices.

Their finding mirrors earlier reporting from the u-s food and drug administration that there is no real risk of getting the virus that causes COVID-19 from food or food packaging.

