Don't stress the takeout or delivery when it comes to getting COVID-19

A team of experts on food contamination says it is highly unlikely that food is a source of CVOID-19 transmission.

The “International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods” says to date there has not been any evidence that food, food packaging or food handling is a source or important transmission route for the virus.

The group says it’s still prudent to emphasize good food hygiene practices.

Their finding mirrors earlier reporting from the u-s food and drug administration that there is no real risk of getting the virus that causes COVID-19 from food or food packaging.