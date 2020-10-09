Ontario announces modified Stage 2 restrictions for Toronto, Peel and Ottawa

As COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly rise across the province, the Ford government is introducing targeted public health measures in hotspots such as Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

The government says these modified Stage 2 restrictions will be enforced for a minimum of 28 days and reviewed after.

These new measures will be effective as of Saturday, October 10, just after midnight.

What will close:

Indoor gyms and fitness centres (e.g., yoga studios, dance studios)

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Cinemas

Performing arts centres and venues

Spectator areas in racing venues

Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums,

galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, etc.

Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings

More to come…