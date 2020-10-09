Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario announces modified Stage 2 restrictions for Toronto, Peel and Ottawa
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 9, 2020 1:01 pm EDT
Children wait to enter at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
As COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly rise across the province, the Ford government is introducing targeted public health measures in hotspots such as Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.
The government says these modified Stage 2 restrictions will be enforced for a minimum of 28 days and reviewed after.
These new measures will be effective as of Saturday, October 10, just after midnight.
What will close:
Indoor gyms and fitness centres (e.g., yoga studios, dance studios)
Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments
Cinemas
Performing arts centres and venues
Spectator areas in racing venues
Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums,
galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, etc.
Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings