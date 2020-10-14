Exam cancellations, more developments to education in Ontario amid pandemic

There are more developments on the education front in the province related to COVID-19.

Families of public school students in the Peel Region have until noon Wednesday to change the way their kids learn, or to keep things the way they are — in class or online.

If a streaming switch is made, the new learning model will begin on November 18th, the Peel District School Board anticipates another opportunity for families to switch come January.

Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board Thursday deadline for high school students to make the switch has been delayed, while it reviews the delivery model itself.

Details on what that could mean for the months ahead are not clear. Frustrated students and parents have been tweeting comments, wondering where the request forms were to make a change, with the deadline so close.

Families of Toronto public elementary students had their chance to tweak their fall learning plan a few weeks back.

That saw 7,800 students opt for virtual learning, while 4,000 others switched back to the physical classroom.

Some Ontario school boards, including the TDSB, are opting for culminating tasks instead of the big exams for at least two of its four “quadmesters”.

But those assignments are still going to be worth nearly a third of a student’s final grade.

The Ministry of Education letting all school boards know that those few days of school usually sectioned off for exams can be used for in-class learning more instead.