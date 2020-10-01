Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Half of elementary students at Peel public board opted for online learning
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 1, 2020 5:32 am EDT
Six-year-old Peyton Denette works on her speech and language skills with speech-language pathologist Olivia Chiu of Two Can Talk remotely from her home in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 30, 2020. Denette along with many other children are having to adapt to online learning due to the coronavirus also known as COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Nearly half of students at public elementary schools in a COVID-19 hot spot west of Toronto are learning online, according to data provided by the school board.
Upwards of 54,600 elementary students have opted for remote learning this year at the Peel District School Board and 57,300 have returned to the classroom.
That compares to roughly 35 per cent of elementary students who are learning online at the Toronto District School Board — the province’s largest.
Meanwhile, the Peel board’s high schools are running on an adapted model, with students who chose in-class learning only attending school half the time to minimize contact with their peers.
Still, the board says 27 per cent of high schoolers — around 11,200 — are learning fully online.
Peel Public Health says it’s seen 9,707 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, 8,396 of whom have recovered, and 329 deaths.