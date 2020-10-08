OLG website update leads to outrage, complaints from users

The OLG launched a new website on Monday, but would-be users and players are calling it a big bust.

The website promised “the next level of gaming” but complaints have been pouring in to 680 NEWS about problems plaguing the site.

On the OLG Twitter account, people have been sharing their issues when it comes to logging in.

I managed to login. Account balance is zero. Where is the balance from the old website — Sean Lunnie (@slunnie) October 5, 2020

Big failure @PlayOLG, should have been more prepared especially when launching on a LottoMax draw day. Pretty unreliable ???? — Shelly D (@Mom2JnA) October 6, 2020

Literally NOTHING is working – not even the Chat. The session ends BEFORE it even begins. pic.twitter.com/pU33QmRRUL — Sko (@ItsSko) October 5, 2020

A number of users say if they have managed to log in, they are unable to find their previous balance.

In a statement, Director of External Communications, Tony Bitoni, says OLG is working hard to fix these issues.

“On Monday, we transitioned customers to a new and fully redesigned online gaming offering (OLG.ca) which offers new choice and convenience in a secure online environment. We are aware of the some launch-related issues that we have been resolving, with the assistance of our vendor,” Bitoni tells 680 NEWS.

“In the meantime, the OLG Support Centre is working around the clock to support customers through a variety of channels including email and live chat.

“The new OLG.ca offers the same play experience on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop and for the first time in Ontario, lottery can be purchased on all mobile devices. We’ve also doubled the lottery products available online for purchase. The new site also features OLG’s award-winning player tools that promote responsible gambling,” Bitoni adds.

OLG’s website underwent what it called “scheduled maintenance” from Wednesday night into the early hours on Thursday.

It’s unclear if it resolved any of the issues customers are currently experiencing.