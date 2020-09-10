Loading articles...

Ford stands firm on not limiting social gatherings: 'We're not there yet'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, stands in front of a selection of his cabinet ministers during a joint press conference with Quebec Premier Francois Legault at the Ontario-Quebec Summit, in Toronto on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

With another slight jump in Ontario’s COVID-19 case count, Premier Doug Ford was asked on Thursday if he would consider rolling back the gathering limits.

“I am going to take the advice of doctor (David) Williams and the medical team before we make any decision,” Ford said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Sudbury.

“We aren’t there. We saw another spike today (170 new cases), which is always concerning, and then yesterday was 140 but again, put it in perspective; there are four large regions that the numbers are higher than we’d like to see.”

The Premier also touched on what Halloween could look like as Toronto and other densely populated regions continue to report a high amount of COVID-19 cases. Ford did not sound optimistic about the chances of it being a normal celebration this year with kids in costumes, trick-or-treating in their neighbourhoods.

“That makes me nervous. A month-and-a-half is a long time,” Ford said. “Let’s play it by ear and see what happens over the next month but for Halloween, it just makes me nervous, kids going door to door. I would prefer (them) not to.”

Ford continues to urge police to crack down on large gatherings, saying on Wednesday that it’s the parties largely to blame for a spike in new infections.

On Tuesday, Ford encouraged people who see their neighbours having a prohibited party to call police, saying now is not the time to play host.

Related Stories

Ford says Ontario will publicly report school outbreaksFord, under fire for attending wedding, wants police to crack down on prohibited partiesOntario to pause re-openings for 4 weeks citing concern in COVID-19 cases
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
#EB401 east of Avenue Rd. express - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Visibility down to just 400metres downtown #Toronto with fog. At YYZ surface visibility has improved to 13km and mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more