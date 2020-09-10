Ford stands firm on not limiting social gatherings: 'We're not there yet'

With another slight jump in Ontario’s COVID-19 case count, Premier Doug Ford was asked on Thursday if he would consider rolling back the gathering limits.

“I am going to take the advice of doctor (David) Williams and the medical team before we make any decision,” Ford said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Sudbury.

“We aren’t there. We saw another spike today (170 new cases), which is always concerning, and then yesterday was 140 but again, put it in perspective; there are four large regions that the numbers are higher than we’d like to see.”

The Premier also touched on what Halloween could look like as Toronto and other densely populated regions continue to report a high amount of COVID-19 cases. Ford did not sound optimistic about the chances of it being a normal celebration this year with kids in costumes, trick-or-treating in their neighbourhoods.

“That makes me nervous. A month-and-a-half is a long time,” Ford said. “Let’s play it by ear and see what happens over the next month but for Halloween, it just makes me nervous, kids going door to door. I would prefer (them) not to.”

Ford continues to urge police to crack down on large gatherings, saying on Wednesday that it’s the parties largely to blame for a spike in new infections.

On Tuesday, Ford encouraged people who see their neighbours having a prohibited party to call police, saying now is not the time to play host.