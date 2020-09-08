Loading articles...

Ford, under fire for attending wedding, wants police to crack down on prohibited parties

Premier Doug Ford pleaded with the public Tuesday to call the police on people holding large gatherings, as he himself is facing some criticism for attending MPP Stan Cho's wedding. TWITTER/@deblindenas

Premier Doug Ford is calling on police to crack down on large gatherings, as he himself is facing some criticism for attending an MPP’s wedding.

On Tuesday, Ford encouraged people who see their neighbours having a prohibited party to call police. And Ford said he wants police to lay charges.

“We have to bring the hammer down,” the premier said, recalling an incident over the weekend in which some 170 people, including visitors from outside of Canada, partied at a Muskoka cottage.

Ford said he can’t emphasize enough that now is not the time to host big gatherings — especially weddings.

“Postpone your wedding, get married in a small group,” the premier said. “It’s frustrating because it affects the rest of the province.”

But Ford is under fire after photos surfaced online of him attending MPP Stan Cho’s wedding.

A spokesperson for the premier’s office says the wedding followed all provincial health guidelines.

The reception took place outside with less than 100 guests, tables were spaced 6 feet apart, all guests were given masks and required to wear them when not at their table, dancing was prohibited and all guests underwent a health screen and temperature check on arrival,” the statement said. “More than two weeks have passed since the wedding and none of the guests have become sick.”

Under the province’s Stage Three reopening guidelines, indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed. In all cases, individuals must maintain a physical distance of at least two metres with people from outside their households or social circles.

