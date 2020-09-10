Loading articles...

Ontario sees another uptick in COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 10:17 am EDT

In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File

Ontario is reporting 170 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

  • The province reported 149 new cases on Wednesday
  • There were 25,000 tests completed
  • Toronto recorded 55 cases, York saw 28, and 12 in Ottawa
  • 28 public health units reported no new cases
  • There are 142 more resolved cases on September 10.

 

Thursday’s number of new coronavirus cases is the third largest count since August 1.

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of the 400 express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Visibility down to just 400metres downtown #Toronto with fog. At YYZ surface visibility has improved to 13km and mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more