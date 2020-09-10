Ontario sees another uptick in COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 170 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Thursday’s number of new coronavirus cases is the third largest count since August 1.

Today, Ontario is reporting 170 cases of #COVID19 as the province completed nearly 25,000 tests. Locally, 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reporting no new cases. There are 55 cases in Toronto today, with 28 in York, 22 in Peel and 12 in Ottawa.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 10, 2020