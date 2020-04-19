NHL star Mitch Marner joins Citytv 'Heroes Of COVID special'

If donations hit $50,000, Marner said he would release a video of him and Justin Bieber dancing to the 'Yummy' song

The Marner Assist Fund has started a campaign to help raise money for the Second Harvest Foodbank

On Saturday, Citytv aired a one-hour special coast-to-coast that honoured the frontline workers’ efforts during these trying times. Called ‘Heroes of Covid’, we shared stories of the struggles that frontline workers are facing across our country trying to fight this global pandemic. It also showcased how the community is rallying behind them and trying to help in any way they can.

Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner is known for his community work, whether it be his regular visits to Sickkids Hospital or advocacy for Kids Help Phone, he has always stepped up as a leader without being called on. And again, he is doing just that. His foundation the Marner Assist Fund has started a campaign to help raise money for the Second Harvest Foodbank, the second-largest food bank in the country, and for the frontline workers.

“We stepped up with Burger Priest and TRUE Hockey and started to get donations to the Marner Assist Fund to help get meals to the frontline workers, to those in need and also just trying to help get them the supplies they need to keep going,” Marner said.

“I am forever grateful for the work of those individuals who are the backbone of our communities,” he said. “This fundraising effort provides an opportunity for everyone to be able to give back. We are in this together and we will get through this together.”

For the Marner #MAKEANASSIST Pandemic Relief campaign, the NHL star is encouraging supporters to make a donation in increments of $2, $5 or $10. If you make a donation and are 18 years of age, you will also qualify to win some prizes.

“We’ve teamed up with TRUE hockey and we will be giving away some TRUE hockey pucks, custom-designed hockey gloves and custom-designed hockey sticks that I have autographed.”

But how would you like to see him and Bieber team up for a dance routine? Yes, who knew that would ever even be a thought. The Leafs forward says that Bieber taught him or at least tried to teach him the dance to his hit song ‘Yummy’ and they would release the video if they hit $50,000.

“I know it’s a really tough time for everyone right now so we respect any amount of donation as little or as wild as someone would like to go,” he said. “But, I have this video of me and Justin dancing to the video and I’ll put it on social media.”

Now it sounds good, he tried to get his fellow Leafs Auston Matthews and Tyson Barrie to get in the video– but it’s harder than it looks.

“So Auston and Tyson tried the dance but they stopped halfway through because it was so hard. So that’s why it’s just me and Justin,” he said. ” So I got this dance down to a tee, we were in the dance studio for over an hour and I was drenched by the end of it.”

To donate or read more about the Marner Assist Fund click here.

