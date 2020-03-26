Businesses providing free and discounted goods for health care workers

Heath care workers have been the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, putting themselves on the front line and risking their lives to treat those stricken with COVID-19.

Several businesses have step up to show their appreciation for these essential workers through discounts and free items. Here are some examples:

StayWell Charity

StayWell Charity, which ordinarily helps house patients who can’t afford to relocate to major cities for treatment, is now offering their services to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.

StayWell said it has around 1,000 apartments and hotel rooms at its disposal that could potentially house health-care workers in major cities across Canada.

Harvey’s and Swiss Chalet

Harvey’s and Swiss Chalet are offering 50 per cent off for all take out and delivery orders to government health care workers and first responders.

To Our Government Health Care Workers & First Responders. Thank you for everything you continue to do for Canadians. As a small token, take 50% off all take-out or drive-thru orders until March 27. Simply show your credentials to our staff. From our team to yours, thank you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6lfea0gXTw — Swiss Chalet (@SwissChaletCA) March 20, 2020

Dino’s Pizza

Dino’s Pizza’s two locations in Etobicoke are offering free pizzas to any health care worker.

Figs Scrubs

FIGS Scrubs committed to donating 30,000 scrubs to hospitals over the next two months. Hospitals or workers can apply online to be sent scrubs.

Get more information on our efforts and request a donation for your team on our blog. https://t.co/JYrt4KCwhA — FIGS (@wearfigs) March 19, 2020

Nando’s Canada

Nando’s Canada is providing free meals to any with a valid hospital ID. They also bringing hot meals to hospitals located near Nando’s restaurants.

Crocs

Crocs is offering free footwear to health care workers. Every day at 12 p.m., they open up a line for workers to request a pair online.