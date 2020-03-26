Businesses providing free and discounted goods for health care workers

Heath care workers have been the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, putting themselves on the front line and risking their lives to treat those stricken with COVID-19.
Several businesses have step up to show their appreciation for these essential workers through discounts and free items. Here are some examples:
StayWell Charity
StayWell Charity, which ordinarily helps house patients who can’t afford to relocate to major cities for treatment, is now offering their services to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.
StayWell said it has around 1,000 apartments and hotel rooms at its disposal that could potentially house health-care workers in major cities across Canada.
Harvey’s and Swiss Chalet
Harvey’s and Swiss Chalet are offering 50 per cent off for all take out and delivery orders to government health care workers and first responders.
To Our Government Health Care Workers & First Responders. Thank you for everything you continue to do for Canadians. As a small token, take 50% off all take-out or drive-thru orders until March 27. Simply show your credentials to our staff. From our team to yours, thank you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6lfea0gXTw
— Swiss Chalet (@SwissChaletCA) March 20, 2020
Dino’s Pizza
Dino’s Pizza’s two locations in Etobicoke are offering free pizzas to any health care worker.
We are offering to any of the health care workers free pizza come to our 871 Kipling or 820 the Queensway location @JohnTory @JustinTrudeau @cristina_CP24 @TorontoTurkCons @joe_warmington @fordnation @blogTO @CHogarthPC @LoveEtobicoke @CityPamS @nicoleservinis @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/sc5lrGgWY3
— dinospizzatoronto (@dinos_pizza_ca) March 26, 2020
Figs Scrubs
FIGS Scrubs committed to donating 30,000 scrubs to hospitals over the next two months. Hospitals or workers can apply online to be sent scrubs.
Get more information on our efforts and request a donation for your team on our blog. https://t.co/JYrt4KCwhA
— FIGS (@wearfigs) March 19, 2020
Nando’s Canada
Nando’s Canada is providing free meals to any with a valid hospital ID. They also bringing hot meals to hospitals located near Nando’s restaurants.
Crocs
Crocs is offering free footwear to health care workers. Every day at 12 p.m., they open up a line for workers to request a pair online.
Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation
Vessi Footwear
Vessi Footwear is also providing free pairs of shoes to health care workers. They are offering over 1,000 pairs of their waterproof sneakers to Canadian healthcare professionals.
To the brave health care professionals fighting on the front line.
To apply for your free pair as a Canadian healthcare worker, please visit https://t.co/r3hcyexBKJ#covid19 #canadian pic.twitter.com/Q8pG847c2X
— Vessi Footwear (@VessiFootwear) March 24, 2020
CAA South Central Ontario
CAA South Central Ontario says they will be offering roadside assistance to all front line health care workers and first responders, whether you are a member or not.
The COVID-19 pandemic requires all of us to do our part. Click through the latest update from our CEO, Jay Woo, to find out how we’re supporting our dedicated healthcare workers, first responders, our CAA Members and the community at large. pic.twitter.com/ocywVhMI3K
— CAA South Central ON (@CAASCO) March 26, 2020
Mangia & Bevi
Mangia & Bevi, an Italian restaurant in King East, is offering 50 per cent off their take out with an official I.D.