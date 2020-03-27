How to help local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic

As hospitals in Toronto and across the GTA try to cope with increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of organizations are opening up emergency COVID-19 funds or running personal protective equipment (PPE) drives.

Here is a look at which organizations are running fundraisers, and how you can help.

William Osler Health System

Requesting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the community to help ensure they have adequate supplies over the coming weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Items being accepted includ protective gloves (all sizes) nitrile or vinyl, ear-loop masks ASTMF2100-11, L2 rating or greater, N95 respirators NIOSH, gowns AAMI, L2 rating or greater, vented goggles CSA Z94.3-2015 or ANSI287.1-2015.

For information on how you can drop off items visit the website.

Humber River Hospital Foundation

Accepting donations of much-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as COVID-19 progresses. Equipment includes unused, unopened and unexpired PPE like face masks, gloves, gowns that tie in the back, sanitizer wipes, surgical shields, hand sanitizer, hand soap, bleach wipes, and ventilators.

For details on how you can donate visit the website.

Toronto East Health Network

Michael Garron Hospital (MGH) has organized a PPE Drive to support shortages of personal protective equipment across the health system. Businesses and individuals with personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, are encouraged to donate them to healthcare workers.

Donations of unopened, unexpired PPE can be delivered to the receiving dock off of Knight Street from 7 a.m to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation

Established an emergency COVID-19 fund, to support the most urgent needs of Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals during this pandemic.

To donate visit the website.

Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Donations accepted to help front-line health care workers helping our community fight COVID-19. You can donate here.

All donations will be matched, thanks to the community leaders.

Scarborough Health Network

Set up an emergency COVID-19 fund to purchase medical equipment and help front line workers.

SHN is also asking businesses for PPE or supplies that could help keep health care teams and patients safe. You can email SHN or visit the website for more details.

Sinai Health Foundation

Launching the Sinai Health CEO Fund to provide unrestricted funds to support emerging and unforeseen needs not covered by government. The campaign will support the well-being of front-line staff and hospital employees of Mount Sinai and Bridgepoint Active Healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online donations can be made here.

Baycrest Health Sciences

Hoping to raise $5 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Safeguarding our Seniors campaign. Donations will be matched by members of the Baycrest Foundation and Centre Boards. Funds raised will go toward protective measures, medical equipment, as well as equipment for clinicians to treat patients via telemedicine, and for patients and residents to stay connected with families.

You can make a donation by phone, at 416-785-2875 or through the Baycrest Foundation website.

North York General Foundation

Asking for help as they tackle COVID-19 by donating to the Emergency Response Fund to address changing circumstances and priorities head on and support front line efforts.

To donate you can visit the website.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

To help health professionals combat COVID-19, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is asking for PPE donations from businesses in the veterinary, construction, salon, tattoo, dentistry and cosmetic surgery industries. The hospital is in need of unused & unopened masks, gowns, gloves, and eye protection.

For details on how you can donate visit the website.