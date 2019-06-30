Police investigate deadly downtown nightclub shooting

Toronto police are investigating a deadly downtown nightclub shooting.

Police said they were called to a night club at 82 Peter Street at around 2:56 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS rushed the man to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Detectives from the homicide division are looking into the incident.

Fourth gun-related homicide since Thursday

The Peter Street incident is the fourth gun-related homicide since Thursday.

Jayden Simpson, 17, was shot and killed in the Danzig Street neighbourhood in the city’s east end late Thursday night.

Early Saturday morning, two men were shot and killed outside an apartment building in the Mt. Dennis area. A third man was also shot but survived.

Police continue to investigate the incidents.