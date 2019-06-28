Homicide investigating after teen boy shot on Danzig

Toronto police homicide detectives are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot on Danzig Street in the city’s east end.

Police were called to the scene near Morningside Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The teen was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

Police said reports indicate a suspect was seen leaving in a car.

So far, no suspect description has been released and no arrest has been made.

The shooting happened at the same housing complex on Danzig where there was a mass shooting during a neighbourhood block party and barbecue in 2012 that left a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man dead, and injured 22 other people.