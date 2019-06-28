Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Homicide investigating after teen boy shot on Danzig
by News staff
Posted Jun 28, 2019 5:48 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 28, 2019 at 5:52 am EDT
Toronto police investigate a shooting on Danzig Street in the city's east end on June 27, 2019. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave
Toronto police homicide detectives are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot on Danzig Street in the city’s east end.
Police were called to the scene near Morningside Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
The teen was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.
Police said reports indicate a suspect was seen leaving in a car.
So far, no suspect description has been released and no arrest has been made.
The shooting happened at the same housing complex on Danzig where there was a mass shooting during a neighbourhood block party and barbecue in 2012 that left a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man dead, and injured 22 other people.