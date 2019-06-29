Loading articles...

2 people found without vital signs near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue

Last Updated Jun 29, 2019 at 7:39 am EDT

Toronto police are investigating after two people were found without vital signs at a residence in the Mt. Dennis area early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of gunshots at around 1:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two victims.

Police said a third person later walked into a hospital.

