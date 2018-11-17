Canadian woman, 86, dies a week after plane crash-lands in Guyana: reports

An 86-year-old Canadian woman has died a week after the Toronto-bound plane she was on crash-landed in Guyana, fellow passengers and local media report.

Rookhia Kalloo was on the Fly Jamaica flight heading from Georgetown, Guyana, to Pearson airport on Nov. 9. along with dozens of other Canadians.

The plane had to turn around shortly after takeoff because of mechanical issues.

There were 128 people on the Boeing 757, including eight crew members, when the plane overshot the runway during the emergency landing just metres from a ravine.

Kalloo was not listed among the six passengers who had minor injuries, but local media reported she was admitted to a hospital in Guyana a few days after the crash and died there on Friday.

According to the reports, Fly Jamaica is apparently investigating but claims there is no evidence to suggest her death was related to the incident.

Eighty-two Canadians were on the flight and didn’t make it home until Friday morning, a week after the crash.

Many of them had harsh criticism for Fly Jamaica, saying there was a lack of communication and valuables, such as cash and jewellery, were missing from their bags.

Firefighters who helped victims at the scene have been charged with theft.

