Fly Jamaica passengers returning to Toronto after Guyana crash

Fly Jamaica passengers who survived a crash landing in Guyana had to wait a full week to finally get a flight back here to Toronto.

The flight was scheduled to land at Pearson Airport at 7 a.m. but has been delayed until 8:25 a.m. Friday.

Eight-two Canadians were on-board the Fly Jamaica Boeing 757-200, which was carrying 118 people, two infants and eight crew members, when it crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Officials said the plane had a hydraulic problem about 40 minutes after takeoff.

All passengers survived and six people had only minor injuries.

But their troubles didn’t end there.

Eight Guyanese firefighters were arrested earlier this week after cash and gadgets belonging to both passengers and crew members were removed from the airplane when the firefighters were helping passengers off the plane, according to the Guyana Standard.

A Toronto passenger who was on the flight claims his iPhone was among other items stolen.

Invor Bedessee says several items were missing from his bag following the crash-landing, including his iPhone 6, three chargers, a battery pack, his keys, an iWatch charger, over US$1,000, sunglasses and reading glasses.

“I am very upset … My life flashed before my eyes, I was and still am in total shock,” he told CityNews. “the least of my worries should be if my personal items are safe.”

The pilot also reportedly lost cash and his cellphone.