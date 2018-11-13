8 firemen arrested after cash, items stolen from crashed plane in Guyana: report

Eight Guyanese firefighters have been arrested after items were allegedly stolen from bags after an airplane bound for Toronto crash landed.

According to the Guyana Standard, cash and gadgets belonging to both passengers and crew members were removed from the Boeing 757-200 when the fire fighters were helping passengers off the plane.

The pilot also reportedly lost cash and his cell phone.

The Guyana Standard is reporting that one of the firemen admitted to police that he took one of the gadgets and has since surrendered it.

The Fly Jamaica flight en route to Toronto crash landed early Friday morning at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport after the plane had a hydraulic problem about 40 minutes after takeoff.

There were 82 Canadians on board on the plane, which was carrying 118 people, two infants and eight crew members. All passengers survived and six people suffered only minor injuries.