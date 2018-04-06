York U teaching assistants, contract faculty vote on school's final offer

Striking contract faculty and teaching assistants at York University begin electronic voting Friday on the school’s final offer, but it is not by choice.

In March, the university requested a “forced ratification vote” for members of CUPE 3903.

However, CUPE said the latest offer is “not meaningfully different from the one that was rejected on March 2” and “needs to be rejected again” to ensure fair contracts for all three bargaining units.

More than 3,000 staff walked off the job March 5 over the key issues of wages and job security. Talks collapsed late last month when the two sides failed to find common ground. The university then sought a vote on its latest offer.

Striking staff will cast electronic ballots starting at 9 a.m. Friday and will continue until 10 a.m. on Monday.

According to Ontario labour law, employers are allowed to make one request to the Ministry of Labour for a “supervised” or “forced ratification vote” during a labour dispute. York University requested it on March 27.

According to the Ontario Labour Relations Board, the union is also against online voting because of risks like not being able to visibly verify voters.

