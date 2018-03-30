York University's last offer to be voted on April 6; CUPE urges rejection

York University’s latest offer to its striking contract faculty and teaching assistants will be voted on starting April 6 in what CUPE Local 3903 calls a “forced ratification vote.”

More than 3,000 staff walked off the job March 5 over the key issues of wages and job security.

Bargaining had resumed last Tuesday with the help of a mediator, but collapsed when the two sides failed to find common ground.

The university then sought a vote on its latest offer and says the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now making arrangements for an electronic vote to take place between April 6-9 for each of its three bargaining units at the school.

In announcing its decision, the OLRB says with about 3,200 employees on strike in three bargaining units, “there is some urgency to this matter” and that picket lines are active, some classes have been cancelled and there has been “significant disruption” for students.

However, in a message to striking staff, CUPE says the latest offer is “not meaningfully different from the one that was rejected on March 2” and “needs to be rejected again” to ensure fair contracts for all three bargaining units.