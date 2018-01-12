Heavy damage after parking structure goes up in flames

Damage was extensive after a fire broke out overnight at a parking structure in the Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at an apartment building around 2 a.m. on Friday.

The fire was knocked down quickly but a number of cars were damaged.

Officials say the fire was caused by careless smoking.

This is the second garage fire in a week. Last Friday, a fire at a parking garage in Mississauga left behind extensive damage.

No injuries were reported in either incidents.